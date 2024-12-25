Three Milwaukee firefighters are siblings spending Christmas Eve working under the same fire house

By Duaa Israr

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — For many first responders, spending the holidays with their families isn’t always possible. This year, the Milwaukee Fire Department is responsible for making one Christmas Eve wish come true.

It’s called Christmas with the Kaines.

“They always say that the fire house becomes your second family but, especially today, too, it’s awesome having your actual family there as well,” said Nick Kaine, a firefighter.

He’s not the only Kaine working at Milwaukee Fire Station 16. Alongside Nick, there’s Gabby Kaine and CJ Kaine. Each sibling, a Milwaukee firefighter

“When CJ came on the job, everyone was like ‘there’s another one?’ And we’re like ‘yeah, we actually have a little brother, too,'” said Gabby.

It’s not often three siblings will follow the same career path.

“We were joking around saying ‘Dang, just imagine if CJ got mandated and then we all worked together at the same fire house,'” said Gabby.

It’s even rarer, in their job, those wishes would come true.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna push their beds together tonight and wait for Santa, but it seems pretty special to be under the one roof with your siblings on Christmas Eve,” said Fire Station 16 Battalion Chief Jeff Lang.

Yet, with some help, Lang was able to grant the Kaines their Christmas Eve miracle.

“Being able to work today and being told I get to work with these two at the same fire house, it’s pretty incredible. It’s a great feeling for Christmas Eve,” said CJ Kaine.

While some families may spend Christmas Even opening presents and eating cookies, for the Kaines, being able to spend it on duty with each other…well, that’s something even Santa couldn’t dream of.

“It means a ton to us. I just hope that we can return the favor,” said Nick Kaine.

