Volunteers build tiny homes for Helene survivors, offering hope and warmth this Christmas

A team of volunteers for weeks have been working on building 12-feet by 16-feet cabins. Orlondo Morris is a recipient of one of the units on his grandmother's property.
By Kimberly King

    Swannanoa, North Carolina (WLOS) — Helene survivors in Swannanoa are reflecting on gifts of housing. A team of volunteers for weeks have been working on building 12-feet by 16-feet cabins.

The units are insulated and come with a mini-fridge and microwave.

“So far we’ve been able to put 20 people in them,” said Beth Dalton, one of the volunteers spearheading the build.

Dalton said the non-profit National Mental Health Alliance is behind the effort with founder Justin Peck.

