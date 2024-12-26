Annual Christmas dinner for homeless in Hollywood is volunteer effort by local church, synagogue

By Josh Haskell

Click here for updates on this story

HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — An estimated 1,000 Hollywood residents in need spent Christmas Day at Hollywood United Methodist Church in partnership with Temple Israel of Hollywood for the 38th annual Christmas Day Dinner.

That’s where we met Red Wine Jones, who moved to Los Angeles from East Texas a year ago with her daughter and two grandchildren.

“We’ve been living on the streets but thank God he’s blessing us with a place, and I’ve been helping them,” she said. “Going through a whole lot. It’s a lot more expensive than Texas, and it’s been really hard but good prayers would help, and I’m praying for everybody.”

Volunteers treated the homeless and local families in need to live music and a hot meal, and those volunteers are from both congregations who are dedicated to being positive members of the Hollywood community.

“As we live around L.A. and all of our Hollywood neighbors and the tent encampments, it’s heartbreaking, really,” said Ricka Fisher, a member of Temple Israel of Hollywood and the co-chair of the Christmas Day Dinner. “The way we can actually be of value to our Judaic community is to spend this day and give back to all those who celebrate Christmas, especially those who are homeless, who are hungry, who are financially challenged, who have health challenges and who otherwise might just need a safe space to have a holiday.”

Sylvie Belfer said she volunteers simply because it’s Christmas and she wants to make people’s day.

“Helping comes first and respect comes first,” she said.

In addition to a hot meal, those in need are also received toys, clothes and hygiene kits.

“I love togetherness and I love people, and I thank God for what they’re doing for us,” said Jones.

The attendees were of all ages from different backgrounds, sharing the hardships of life, and a hope that next year, things will be better.

“We need food to thrive, not just survive, so this meal brings a lot, not just to our hearts, but to our souls,” said Issis Mant who’s homeless. “Every day, we need to be supportive of each other, doesn’t matter what skin color we are, doesn’t matter what nationality we are, doesn’t matter what religion we are.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.