Couple finds missing $1M Powerball ticket hours before it was set to expire

By Matthew Keck

INDIANAPOLIS (WLKY) — It was a Christmas miracle for an Indiana couple who found a missing $1 million Powerball ticket just hours before it was set to expire.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the couple purchased the ticket back in June and it was set to expire on Dec. 26.

Lottery officials said the couple found the ticket just five hours before it was set to expire, between the seats of their car.

“It was an emotional day for the both of us,” the couple said.

The couple started their search at 4 a.m. on Christmas after hearing the ticket was going to expire the day after.

The ticket matched all five white balls, which won them the $1 million prize.

It was purchased at Kendallville Finish Line for the June 29 drawing.

