Man accused of making ghost guns, using social media to sell weapons

By Tim Fang

California (KPIX) — A San Jose man has been arrested on multiple weapons charges for allegedly making unregistered guns and using social media to purchase and sell illegal weapons, police said Friday.

According to officers, 19-year-old Lucien Cabrera of San Jose was arrested on Dec. 18 after investigators with the department’s Gun and Hazardous Offender Suppression Team (GHOST) discovered the account in October.

Investigators said many of the illegal firearms sold were privately made firearms, also known as ghost guns. The suspect was also offering high-capacity magazines from Florida and Nevada for sale.

To solicit potential buyers, investigators said Cabrera would send videos of himself discharging the firearms in public places in East Palo Alto and San Jose.

The videos purportedly were taken in open fields, residences and at a school campus in San Jose, police said. Investigators also said they found evidence of Cabrera brandishing a firearm at a mall in the city.

Cabrera was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possession of illegal firearms, manufacturing and selling illegal firearms and discharging a firearm in a school zone, among other offenses.

Police did not say when he would appear in court.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective Epperson of the San Jose Police Department over email or by calling 408-277-4161.

