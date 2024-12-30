Maryland sues three auto dealerships for alleged price gouging, deceptive practices

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Three auto dealerships are accused of violating the Maryland Consumer Protection Act by conducting a price gouging scheme and deceiving customers, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The lawsuit against Lindsay Ford LLC., Lindsay Motors, LLC., and Lindsay Chevrolet LLC., alleges that the three dealerships advertised vehicles for sale at prices significantly lower than what consumers actually had to pay for them.

The lawsuit also names Lindsay Management Company and individual defendants Michael Lindsay, John Smallwood, and Paul Smyth.

The Lindsay Ford dealership is located in Wheaton, while the other dealerships are in Virginia.

The AG’s office said the dealerships misled customers by advertising prices that did not include other fees. They also deceptively told customers that they must pay additional fees if they chose not to finance their vehicles through a lender that Lindsay received monetary kickbacks, the AG said.

The dealers also misled customers about discounts and charged customers for additional products and services that they did not ask for, according to the lawsuit.

Buying a car is a significant financial investment. Marylanders deserve to know upfront how much they will pay for a vehicle and should not be surprised by hidden charges that they did not budget for,” Attorney General Brown said. “Our Office will not let car dealerships profit from unfair and deceptive practices.”

