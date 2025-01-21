City of Antigo changing water delivery to alleviate freezing problems

By Brad Hanson

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — The City of Antigo says they’re changing the way water is delivered to your home to alleviate freezing problems.

Instead of the water going through the water treatment plant first, it will now come straight to the distribution system from the wells.

That means the water won’t be softened.

They say it may continue for several months, until water temperatures rise.

If your water is temporarily discolored, they say to avoid using bleach or whiteners when laundering.

