New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty in connection with Jan. 6 riot reacts to being pardoned

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — President Donald Trump pardoned more than 1,500 people on Monday night, and more than a dozen others had their sentences reduced in connection with the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jason Riddle, a Navy veteran, received a pardon for his actions at the Capitol that day when he was among the crowds who pushed their way inside. At the time, investigators said that he was drinking a bottle of wine and stole a book on Senate procedure.

He eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation.

Riddle said he was intoxicated during the riot and was struggling with alcohol at the time. He told News 9 that he believes his arrest was warranted and is ultimately grateful for his conviction because it changed his life.

“It was definitely — 100 percent warranted — getting arrested, [I’m] thankful I did,” Riddle said. “Good thing it didn’t happen before my life was turned around. I’m grateful he couldn’t pardon till now, because my life was terrible at the time of the riot.”

Trump’s order appears to pardon nearly everyone charged in connection with the attack, and has ordered the attorney general to wipe out any other pending cases.

Unlike some others who were also convicted for their actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Riddle shared that he was not happy to see the news of the pardons.

“Just because the guy who started the riot said, ‘It’s OK,’ it means absolutely nothing. It’s very stupid. And, in fact, it’s making it worse. Now, it’s drawing attention to it,” Riddle said.

Riddle added that he does not believe anyone should be celebrating.

“Capitol Police officers are dead. People have died, and, you know, more people are going to die if, you know, by feeding this lie and carrying on with the charade,” Riddle said. “Obviously, it sounds better to say that I’m a hero and a patriot who I would love to, you know, I would love to believe that, but I know it’s not true.”

News 9 also reached out to several other Granite Staters charged in the Jan. 6 attack but has not yet heard back.

