Police want to talk to man after gun was accidentally fired gun inside Walmart bathroom

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

SHALLOTTE, North Carolina (WYFF) — Police are looking for a person after a gun was accidentally inside a Walmart store in North Carolina.

The Shallotte Police Department was called about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the Walmart on Main Street about a person firing a gun in the men’s bathroom before leaving.

Police said the investigation determined it was an accidental discharge.

The Shallotte Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the suspect’s identity, to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Police are asking if you know him to please contact the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008 or 910-253-7490 and ask to speak to the detective division.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.