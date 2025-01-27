Driver and passenger dead after car crash ignites gas line

By Zach Scott, Kennedy Mason

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A driver and passenger are dead after a major crash involving a gas line that burst into flames, shutting down US-41 at Alico Road on Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 8:12 a.m.

FHP said a car was driving north on US-41, near Alico Rd., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a gas line. Upon impact, the vehicle erupted in flames.

According to the press release, two people were confirmed dead with identification pending.

The fire has been put out and crash investigations are underway.

Troopers said all southbound lanes of US-41 near Alico Rd. have reopened.

NBC2 crews on the scene said the Shell gas station nearby had to stop serving gas and shut down operations because their line is connected to the same system.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation to determine if any other occupants were inside the car at the time of the crash.

