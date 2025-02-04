Campton Police Department finds abandoned ducks a new home on a nearby farm

By Josh Lacaillade

CAMPTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Several ducks have found a new home after they were found abandoned in a New Hampshire town.

The Campton Police Department said someone found the ducks at the Campton Day Use Area off Route 49.

There is no indication about where the ducks may have come from.

Campton police said officers got in touch with a local farm, which agreed to take them in.

