‘I learned too late’: Melrose woman shares personal experience to warn others of Medicare fraud

By Ophelie Jacobson

Click here for updates on this story

MELROSE, Iowa (KCCI) — A southern Iowa woman is sharing her story in hopes of preventing others from falling victim to Medicare fraud.

Florene Schroeder said she received a call from an unknown number Tuesday morning. She picked up the phone and was greeted by a woman who she said claimed to be with Medicare.

“She says, ‘Let’s verify your Medicare number,’ and so I gave her my Medicare number,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said the woman knew all about her health history. And she claimed she was trying to get her a brace.

“Finally, I said, ‘You know what? I think this is a scam,'” Schroeder said.

She hung up the phone and immediately called Medicare. Schroeder said a representative said they would investigate and give her a new Medicare number.

The Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) suggests ways to protect yourself against Medicare fraud. The group said Medicare and other government agencies will never call you to ask for your Medicare number. Medicare already knows your number. he group also said you should be suspicious of anyone offering free medical equipment.

Schroeder said she hopes her story can now be a lesson for others.

“If they say they’re from your bank or they’re needing your social security number, your Medicare, don’t do it,” she said. “Hang that phone up as fast as you can.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.