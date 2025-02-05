Spotted in New Orleans: Jason Kelce shows up at his own lookalike contest

By WDSU Staff

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Former NFL player Jason Kelce was spotted in New Orleans on Tuesday, just days before Super Bowl LIX.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center made an appearance at his own lookalike contest, which took place on Burgundy Street between St. Louis and Toulouse streets.

The first Marriott Bonvoy Member to correctly identify the real Jason Kelce among the sea of lookalikes won VIP Super Bowl LIX tickets and a luxury suite.

Maris and Donnovan of Texas took home the prize and were escorted by Kelce to view the 50-yard line suite in which they will take in the big game on Sunday.

The Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet again on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The two teams faced off in Super Bowl LVII, the first championship game ever to feature two brothers playing on opposing squads, with Travis Kelce and the Chiefs ending up victorious that time.

Jason Kelce has since retired. So, who will he support in the big game?

