Letter carrier robbed at gunpoint while delivering packages

By Chilekasi Adele

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A letter carrier is taking some time off after being attacked at gunpoint on Wednesday in Homewood.

Before becoming a union president, Ted Lee spent 21 years delivering mail as a letter carrier.

“I started in 1994, and in those years – the letter carriers were off limits,” said Lee, President of NALC Local 84.

The job is near and dear to his heart. That’s why he called what happened Wednesday unacceptable.

“I feel outraged that something like this happened,” Lee said.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery yesterday before noon.

“Management informed me as soon as it happened,” Lee said.

The Postal Inspection Service says it happened on Rosedale St. near Hamilton Avenue. The Service says a suspect armed with a handgun robbed a letter carrier, then taking packages from him.

“He’s doing as well as he can – he does have time off,” Lee said.

Lee says this doesn’t happen in the Pittsburgh area often.

“Chicago, your bigger cities – in New York… talking to those presidents… it’s a lot more than it is here,” he said.

In fact, the Government Accountability Office says there were about 600 postal worker robberies in 2023. These are the most recent data.

“From 2019 to 2023, they grew seven times,” said David Marroni, GAO Director of Physical Infrastructure Issues.

David Marroni from the G.A.O. says these thieves are looking for valuable stuff.

“The robberies are increasing, because they’re trying to get the mail and packages that the letter carriers have,” he said.

As for the letter carrier attacked Wednesday? Lee says he’ll be moved to a different station, but it’ll take time.

“We’re working closely together to make sure that when he does come back – cause he does want to come back – that when he does come back, he feels comfortable, and he’s not pressured,” Lee said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating this incident.

