Pawn shop workers plead not guilty to selling stolen luxury goods

By Alice Gainer

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Two men accused of selling valuables stolen from wealthy homes across the country, including the home of NFL star Joe Burrow, pleaded not guilty in a New York City court Wednesday afternoon.

Forty-three-year-old Dmitriy Nezhinskiy, of North Bergen, New Jersey, and 48-year-old Juan Villar, of Queens, were arrested Tuesday when their Diamond District pawn shop was raided by the FBI.

Nezhinskiy and Villar allegedly received and sold stolen luxury goods, like high-end watches and jewelry, ripped off by organized South American gangs operating across the United States.

Those gangs, prosecutors say, have been targeting multimillion dollar homes nationwide, and allegedly the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s home was one of them.

Prosecutors told the judge Nezhinskiy and Villar “created a marketplace that promotes burglary.” They also said a firearm was found in a New Jersey storage unit.

Nezhinskiy’s attorney, Todd Greenberg, stated he did not know who owned the gun, but said it didn’t belong to Nezhinskiy.

Nezhinskiy is a Georgian national who has been in the U.S. since the 1990s. He has a prior criminal history here. Past charges include disorderly conduct, possession of a forged instrument and larceny.

He will be released on $1 million bond with home detention. His father is posting two condos he owns.

Villar has a prior criminal record that includes assault. His wife, a New York City teacher, and a friend were in court to offer up $250,000 for his bail package. The judge told them, “This amount is not enough.”

Prosecutors were arguing for detention, calling the defendants a danger to the community and a flight risk.

“At this time, the judge has indicated they’re going to be under home arrest. How is it that they’re going to be a danger to the community?” Villar’s attorney Luarino Guzman said.

Both remain detained for the time being, until the paperwork goes through for Nezhinskiy and until Villar can come up with more money.

Villar will be back in court Thursday to see if he can come up with more money for bail. Both are due back in court Friday.

