New Jersey veteran-owned bookstore aims to help future generations learn more about Black history

By Ryan Hughes

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — From bestsellers to cultural classics, Larry Miles has stocked the shelves inside his bookstore full of history.

“I feel there’s a need for our people to know who they are,” Miles said.

In 1991, the U.S. Air Force veteran opened La Unique African American Books and Cultural Center on North 6th Street in Camden to help customers and future generations learn more about Black history.

“How do you know where to go when you don’t know where you came from?” Miles said.

Over the years, Miles has also collected African artifacts and works of art, some of which are more than 250 years old.

“This is one of my little treasures,” Miles said as he walked into the museum.

Behind the bookstore is an African American museum where Miles has hosted church groups and summer camps. There, he teaches visitors about African American history and showcases his collection of treasures from across the continent.

“I love doing this because I love people’s reflections when they see and is able to say, I never knew or I always wanted to see,” Miles said.

According to Miles, business has taken a major hit since the pandemic. Now, at 91 years old, he is not slowing down. Instead, he’s drafting new programs and ideas to continue contributing to the community and passing on his knowledge.

“I come here because someone may come in and need just a tad bit of information that I may be able to give to them to move their day,” Miles said.

