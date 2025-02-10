Hearing held in case of Massachusetts police officer charged in pregnant woman’s death

By Todd Kazakiewich

STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A hearing was held Monday in the case of a former Stoughton, Massachusetts, police detective accused of killing a pregnant woman.

Matthew Farwell, 38, was indicted in August 2024 in the death of 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, whose body was found on Feb. 4, 2021, in her apartment in Canton. She was three months pregnant.

Prosecutors said Farwell began grooming Birchmore when she was a teenager during a youth outreach program. They say he strangled her to death after he discovered she was pregnant with his child.

Farwell was not required to appear in person for what turned out to be a brief status hearing about discovery.

One of Birchmore’s family members and other supporters demonstrated in front of the courthouse before the hearing and spoke out after the proceeding.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I hope that Sandra finally gets justice — hopefully this year,” Barbara Wright, one of Birchmore’s cousins, said. “I define justice as seeing Matthew go behind bars for the rest of his life.”

In court Monday, the defense and prosecution said they are working to produce a large volume of evidence. Both sides are due back in court in April.

Prosecutors allege that Farwell staged her body and apartment to make it appear as if Birchmore had committed suicide.

Farwell pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleges that Farwell killed Birchmore with the intent to prevent law enforcement from learning about Farwell’s commission or possible commission of federal offenses.

In 2022, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said Matthew Farwell, his twin brother, Officer William Farwell, and Officer Robert Devine demonstrated serious misconduct in their interactions with Birchmore.

According to an internal affairs investigation, Birchmore was 13 years old when she met Matthew Farwell through the department’s Youth Explorers Program. He allegedly began an inappropriate relationship with Birchmore when she was 15 and he was 27.

According to court documents, Farwell was a member of the Stoughton police department from March 2012 through April 2022, serving as an instructor for the Stoughton Police Department’s Explorer’s Program, a vocational education program designed for youth to learn about careers in law enforcement.

Federal authorities said Birchmore was 12 years old when she joined the Stoughton Explorers Program in 2010. Investigators said Farwell used his authority and access to groom, sexually exploit and ultimately sexually abuse Birchmore and continued to have sex with her when she became an adult.

On several occasions, Farwell allegedly engaged in sex acts with Birchmore while on duty as a Stoughton police officer.

Federal investigators said to conceal the activity, Farwell falsely represented that he had worked certain hours when, in fact, he was not working but engaging in sex acts with the then-minor victim.

Investigators said in December 2020, Birchmore learned that she was pregnant. Soon after she learned she was pregnant, Birchmore told Farwell that he was the father of the child and that she expected him to be involved in the child’s life. Investigators said Birchmore told loved ones that Farwell allegedly became violent with her when they discussed the pregnancy and his role in the child’s life. At one point, while she was pregnant, Farwell allegedly held Birchmore in a headlock and told her that he wished she were dead.

Federal investigators said on or about Jan. 20, 2021, Birchmore’s friend called the Stoughton Police Department and referenced Farwell and Birchmore’s sexual relationship.

Investigators said when Farwell learned about it, he sent Birchmore angry text messages and, a few days later — approximately one week prior to Birchmore’s death — Farwell visited Birchmore at her apartment in Canton and asked her if she could give him a spare apartment key and keep it a secret.

Federal authorities said one week prior to Birchmore’s death, Farwell visited her apartment and began looking through her closets and bathroom.

According to court documents, facing perceived imminent disclosure of his criminal conduct, Farwell murdered Birchmore on or about Feb. 1, 2021, to silence her.

According to court documents, while Birchmore’s death was initially ruled a suicide, the federal investigation examined old evidence and revealed critical new evidence leading to the charge against Farwell.

“The alleged murder of Sandra is a horrific injustice. The allegations against the suspect, a former Stoughton Police Officer, represent the single worst act of not just professional misconduct but indeed human indecency that I have observed in a nearly three-decade career in law enforcement,” a written statement from McNamara said Wednesday.

“As I have stated previously, Sandra Birchmore received no justice during her life. It is imperative that justice be served in her death, and today’s actions appear to bring our society one step closer to justice,” McNamara’s written statement said.

