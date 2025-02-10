Protesters rally against $100 million prison proposal in Vermont

By Yunier Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Protesters gathered in front of the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on Saturday, urging the state to reconsider its plans to construct a new $100 million prison.

The rally, organized by various activist groups, centered on redirecting state funds away from the proposed prison project and instead advocating for investments in housing, healthcare, education, and other essential services.

Protesters held signs that read, “Build Homes, Not Prisons,” voicing their concerns over the potential expansion of the state’s prison system.

Speakers from organizations such as Migrant Justice and healthcare workers joined individuals with personal experiences in the criminal justice system to highlight the human costs of incarceration.

Their message focused on the importance of shifting state priorities toward community-based solutions rather than further criminalization.

Jayna Ahsaf, the Campaign Director for FreeHerVT, shared a powerful message, emphasizing the importance of community-driven advocacy.

“Organizing is not just about being angry, causing a ruckus. It’s about creating joy, being happy together in community. And that’s one of the very important messages today: we are just trying to show the people inside that we love them so much and that we will never forget and continue to advocate for them,” Ahsaf stated.

The rally aimed not only to raise awareness of the prison expansion but also to stress the need for systemic change that prioritizes supportive services and rehabilitation over incarceration.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.