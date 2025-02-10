Swastikas found carved into sidewalk

By Michelle Bandur

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — There is outrage and sadness in a Midtown Sacramento neighborhood after residents find a hate symbol carved into the sidewalk.

The Jewish Federation calls it a traumatic symbol that is showing up more and more in communities.

Lori Gregg and her daughter Max Paulette walk their neighborhood every day, and seeing a symbol of hate breaks their heart. A neighbor first spotted the swastikas in the sidewalk at 24th and P streets. There was also a note: “for AH.”

“It could be just dumb kids trying to get a reaction, or it could be real,” said Gregg. “I think that’s the most frightening part. You don’t really know what it means.”

Someone cut a larger Nazi insignia and several smaller ones into the sidewalk.

“Many of us have relatives who died in the Holocaust, were murdered in the Holocaust, including me,” said Jason Weiner.

The hate message is personal for Weiner with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Sacramento.

He said the swastika triggers trauma for many in his community.

“To see people using that symbol of, of the Nazis in Sacramento today just shows that hate could still be there and is there,” said Weiner.

This is more than vandalism or a prank, said Weiner, and some people haven’t learned the lessons that came from the Nazi regime killing 6 million Jews.

“There are organized groups out there trying to promote their messages that Jews are not welcome in the community. They exist. We know they do,” he said.

Gregg took a picture and reported it to the city through 311.

“Hopefully, someone from the city will come and take care of it,” she said.

They have a message of their own to the person who did this.

“Nazis are not safe here. You are not safe here. Fascism will always lose,” said Max Paulette, another resident.

Weiner said his agency will file a hate crime report with Sacramento police.

