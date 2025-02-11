Teens rescued as patrol unit chases down out-of-control vessel

By Stephanie Moore

CHATHAM COUNTY, Georgia (WYFF) — A runaway boat was chased down by a marine patrol unit in Georgia after two teens were thrown out of the vessel.

This happened Sunday on the Wilmington River in Chatham County.

The Chatham County Police Department Marine Patrol Unit said it was called after two teenagers were thrown from their boat.

Both teens were rescued by people aboard other boats.

One teen received minor injuries, and the other was unharmed.

The accident left the teens’ boat unmanned and running.

As you can see from this video above, Chatham County Marine Patrol Corporal Winston Maxey was able to maneuver and eventually stop the runaway boat.

Police say the video was shared by other boaters.

“We’d like to thank other boaters on the water who followed Cpl. Maxey’s instructions, and assisted as he brought the vessel under control,” a Facebook post from police said. “This is a powerful reminder of how quickly a beautiful boating day can become dangerous. If you ever encounter a runaway boat, keep your vessel as far away from it as possible. Call 9-1-1 to alert authorities immediately. Do not attempt to stop the boat on your own.”

