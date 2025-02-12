Woman says man posed as ICE agent before attempted rape in Brooklyn

By WABC Staff

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are searching for a man who apparently posed as an immigration officer before attempting to rape a woman in Brooklyn.

Officials say a 51-year-old Hispanic woman was approached near Montague Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights as she waited for a cab around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim told detectives that the man claimed to be an ICE agent and directed her to a nearby stairwell where he punched her and tried to rape her.

The suspect snatched a chain, cellphone and purse before he took off.

He never displayed any identification.

The victim suffered cuts to her face, as well as scratches and bruises throughout her body. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

