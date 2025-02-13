Man dies after being trapped in a palm tree, authorities say

By KTNV Staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after getting trapped in a palm tree in east Las Vegas, authorities say.

Around 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, authorities with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) said they received an emergency call to the 2000 block of East Bonanza Road on reports of an unconscious man stuck in a palm tree about 25 feet in the air.

Authorities said the first unit arrived five minutes later and began efforts to rescue the trapped man. They said the man was still unresponsive upon responders’ arrival, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department also responded to the scene, and Las Vegas Metro Police were called to block traffic on Bonanza.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

