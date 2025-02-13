Storm bringing risk of mudslides, debris flows to trigger evacuation warnings in LA burn scars

By Marissa Wenzke

California (KCAL/KCBS) — With heavy rain bringing the risk of dangerous mudslides and debris flows, the Los Angeles Fire Department has announced evacuation warnings — and mandatory orders for some specific addresses — in areas recently burned by wildfires.

The evacuation warnings are being issued for what LAFD describes as a “high” risk for mudslides and debris flows, and they will be in place for areas left burn-scarred by the Palisades, Sunset and Hurst Fires. All three wildfires broke out last month, burning in the communities of Pacific Palisades, Hollywood Hills and Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley, respectively.

The warnings will be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday, according to LAFD.

“Heavy rain over the burn scars could trigger life-threatening and damaging flooding and debris flows,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory Wednesday for a flood watch in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which will be in effect from Thursday morning to evening.

LAFD said homes within the warning area that are at particularly high risk will be visited by Los Angeles Police Department officers to be placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

The evacuation warnings will be in place for the following areas, in each of the three wildfire sites.

Palisades Fire: Getty Villa area, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, the Reseda Boulevard /Marinette Road area near Will Rogers State Park, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road and Highlands near the burned areas. Sunset Fire: East and south of Runyon Canyon. Hurst Fire: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for Altadena and Sierra Madre neighborhoods near the Eaton Fire burn scar. However, the Sierra Madre portion of the warning will change to orders at 7 a.m. Thursday, according to city leaders.

Evacuation Map for Los Angeles County

Locations to find sandbags and other emergency resources and information for those bracing for possible debris flows can be found here.

Mudslides and debris flows are a particularly high risk when heavy rain hits wildfire burn scars as the soil of this scorched terrain can develop a top layer that repels water following a fire, leading to mud and debris potentially being carried over the landscape, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

Given such risks, burn scars have been a major point of concern for authorities bracing for this week’s storm. Emergency preparations have been underway around Los Angeles County, including in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, the two communities hardest hit by the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires last month.

In the Palisades Fire site alone, more than 7,500 feet of concrete barriers and 6,500 sandbags have been placed along roads and near homes to stop mud and debris that could be brought down by heavy rain. Similar measures are being taken elsewhere in Southern California, with emergency officials in Riverside and Orange counties also taking such precautions.

In January 2018, the town of Montecito was hit by deadly mudslides which public officials say were tied to heavy rain hitting an area of Santa Barbara County left burn-scarred by a wildfire weeks earlier. The mudslides followed the 280,000-acre Thomas Fire, which sparked in Ventura County before spreading into neighboring Santa Barbara County. A heavy overnight storm hit the Santa Ynez Mountains, which had been burn-scarred by the fire, sending down huge boulders and debris in mudslides that left 23 people dead.

