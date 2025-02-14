Rare $300K Rolls-Royce swiped in South Beach recovered amid crackdown of luxury auto theft ring

By Sheldon Fox, Rubén Rosario

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) — A rare Rolls-Royce was among several high-end vehicles that were recovered by police in what detectives describes as an elaborate auto theft ring.

Once intercepted by crooks, the ritzy ride is now back on track to be returned to owner Nader Eldamouni. It is currently parked here at the Miami Beach Police headquarters on Washington Avenue.

Eldamouni expressed his gratitude at the happy outcome, weeks after he told his story to 7News.

“Thank you so much for you [helping] me to find my car,” he said.

The Detroit resident, who had this fancy car ripped off in South Beach, said he is over the moon now that Miami Beach Police detectives recovered his Rolls and currently have it in their possession.

“Thank you for Miami Beach Police,” he said.

Eldamouni’s Rolls-Royce Don with an orange top and seats was swiped in what has become an increasingly common car crime, carried out by crooks who, police said, reroute luxury autos without anybody knowing until it’s too late.

In a statement issued Thursday, a spokesperson for Miami Beach Police wrote:

“The Miami Beach Police Burglary Apprehension Unit identified a complex criminal trend in which the defendants exploited vehicle dispatchers and transporters by manipulating the order destinations of high-end vehicles. According to detectives, the suspects engaged in rerouting truck drivers at the point of vehicle pickup, diverting shipments to fraudulent locations.”

Eldamouni was hit in January when trying to ship his newly purchased 2020 model from South Beach to Michigan, but detectives said the fraudulent shipping order had it rerouted into the hands of thieves, and the Rolls never left South Florida.

“[This is an] extremely sophisticated and complex investigation, because it was a new crime trend,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

“The car is a $300,000 car, Rolls-Royce,” Eldamouni told 7News shortly after the theft.

When asked how it makes him feel that to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a car to never have it delivered, the Rolls’ owner replied, “I feel not safe.”

Days after 7News broke the story of the crime, officers took three men into custody in Aventura.

The suspects later stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“You were arrested for dealing in stolen property, grand theft, a first-degree felony, and organized fraud,” said Glazer during a Jan. 31 bond hearing.

At the time of the three men’s arrests, investigators recovered several stolen SUVs, but not Eldamouni’s car.

Until Thursday.

In a statement, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones wrote:

“This case exemplifies the diligent investigative efforts of our detectives in identifying and dismantling a complex criminal network specializing in the theft of luxury vehicles. To date, our detectives have collectively recovered approximately $5.3 million in stolen luxury vehicles through a series of investigations.”

Video provided exclusively to 7News shows Eldamouni’s Rolls being towed to Miami Beach Police headquarters, much to the delight of its owner, who’s relied on 7News to give him updates on detectives’ progress.

“I call you every day. You call me back, and you tell me all the updates, and thank you so much for you,” he said.

“We have detectives contacting our investigators from all over the country, asking them for assistance,” said Bess.

Eldamouni remains grateful to Miami Beach Police for staying on his case and fetching his upscale wheels. Now he’s ready to take a flight to South Florida.

“I will see you in Miami and pick up the car,” he said.

7News has learned Eldamouni’s Rolls might not be the last one recovered. Police from multiple agencies are still working to determine whether this car theft is connected to other cases.

