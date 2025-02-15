Survivor takes part in her first Dolphins Cancer Challenge after “surreal journey”

By Lauren Pastrana

PARKLAND, Florida (WFOR) — Marianne Cohen is participating in her first Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The wife and mother, who lives in Parkland, has a lot to smile about these days. She took on breast cancer, and won, saying she’s “happy to be here for one. It’s kind of a surreal journey.”

Surreal because she battled the disease for nine months, but her cancer wasn’t found in her breast.

“December of 2023 I was diagnosed with an occult triple negative breast cancer, which the occult part of it says that it was not in my breast. It was found in my lymph nodes,” Cohen said.

A breast MRI, not a mammogram, found her cancer.

“I, you know, I’m extremely, extremely lucky, because I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you, because I wouldn’t have been doing this and gone through that journey of it,” she said.

Getting ready for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Now, Cohen is cancer free and preparing to take part in the 15th Dolphins Cancer Challenge. She’s been preparing since September, taking part in Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Believe in You Program.

“I’m excited. I am,” she said. “I was a little out of shape and I have an upcoming wedding in May for my son. Timing was perfect with the programming and to get in shape and be part of the new me,” she said.

Strength and inspiration from parents

The new Marianne credits her past with giving her the strength to battle the disease. She said she finds strength and inspiration from her parents.

“Both of my parents were Holocaust survivors, so they really had to fight for their lives to be alive. And that’s definitely something inbred and I totally feel and kind of always felt them by my side,” she said.

Symbol of love

While everyone may not believe in signs, Cohen does and it’s because of a butterfly she found in her yard not long after her diagnosis.

She said its coloring reminded her of her mother. So, she named it Bella butterfly. She caught the butterfly in her yard and housed it in her screened-in patio, until one day when she found it in the pool. Drawing further parallels to her mother, Cohen said like the butterfly, her mother never learned to swim. Still, the butterfly remains a symbol to her, representative of her love for her parents.

She believes they would tell her, “You can do this. That was a lot of my inspiration, besides my kids and my future. But yeah, knowing I could do this and they would be proud.”

Cohen is taking part in the DCC 5K on February 22nd.

