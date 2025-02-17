‘Can’t make sense out of it’: Memorial service held for Orlando pastor’s wife killed in home invasion

By David Jones

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Family and friends of Lucy Pat Curl gathered at First Baptist Church of Orlando Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a devoted church member who was killed in a brutal home invasion that left her community reeling.

Curl, 85, died after police said Ronald Davis entered her home on Jan. 31 by posing at first as a community service officer and then forcing entry, beating Curl and leaving her for dead after stealing items from the home.

She died in the hospital days later.

Now, her family and church community remember a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who gave her life to her faith and community.

“Mom taught us the impact of hospitality. She had the gift of hospitality, and it showed every day,” said Philip Curl, Lucy’s son.

Philip talked extensively during the service of his mother’s love for others, and said he remembered vividly the lunch parties she would throw for guests of the church.

He said she had a strong taste for English tea, an exceptional talent for piano and a passion for music in general.

Her husband, Bill Curl, is a longtime pastoral minister at First Baptist.

“God can forgive whatever we’ve done, no matter how bad. No one is beyond his love. If we’ve been forgiven, it means that much, then we need to forgive each other as well,” Philip told the attendees at Sunday’s service.

The entire First Baptist community is still in shock after the home invasion.

“I can’t make sense out of it,” said Pastor David Uth. “I can’t explain it other than to say the brokenness of our world was clearly on display, but our God’s glory is even brighter and greater.”

Davis will have a hearing in court on Monday.

