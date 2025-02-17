Water main break causes neighborhood flooding in southwest Detroit

By Paula Wethington, Jordan Burrows, Joseph Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — One person was rescued from a car stuck in floodwaters from a large water main break that happened overnight in southwest Detroit.

Hundreds of people woke up Monday morning with several feet of standing water inside and outside their homes.

The water main break was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of 1020 Beard Street, but flooding expanded beyond that area, including to North Green Street near Interstate 75. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says it suffered a break on a 54-inch water transmission main in the area of Beard and Rowan.

GLWA says water levels in the impacted area, which runs from Chatfield on the north to Lafayette on the south to Lewerenz on the east to Solvay on the west are receding.

A Detroit Fire Department spokesman said fire crews used a ladder to help rescue a person from a car in that area.

“If you see any flooded streets, please don’t pass them. We don’t want you getting stuck in the flooded street,” said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesperson for the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

Water main breaks have been a recurring issue across Metro Detroit the past few weeks; with fluctuating temperatures and winter weather stressing the infrastructure.

“Families who do not want to shelter in place are being moved out of their home safely by the fire department,” Peckinpaugh said. “We moved a couple families out and took them in a warming bus this morning.”

GLWA crews and contractors are on the scene working to isolate the main break. The break was on a steel pipe that officials say was originally built in the 1930s. Crews have not determined what caused the break, but crews are working on rerouting water so residents have access.

If you are experiencing flooding from the water main break, DTE Energy reminds you to not touch electrical equipment if it’s wet or if you’re standing in water, do not enter a basement until it’s safe, especially if there’s a risk of electrical shock, and if you can do so safely, turn off electricity at your main breaker or fuse box to prevent electrical shock.

