Wisconsin Republican Party reports vandalism at Milwaukee office

By Gerron Jordan

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police are investigating after someone vandalized a Wisconsin Republican outreach office in Milwaukee.

According to a spokesperson with the Republican Party of Wisconsin, someone painted the word “corrupt” on the windows of the state party’s African American outreach office on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue.

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming issued the following statement:

“It is important for Republicans to spread our message to communities across the state. Political violence and vandalism is never appropriate. Despite these acts of intimidation, we remain committed to reaching out to all Wisconsin voters at both of our offices in Milwaukee.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.