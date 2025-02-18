Michigan man drives to Pennsylvania to light ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend’s house on fire, police say

By Tom Dougherty

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly drove to Pennsylvania last week to light the home of a 21-year-old who had an online relationship with his ex-girlfriend on fire, according to police.

The Bensalem Police Department in Bucks County said Harrison Jones of Rockford, Michigan, has been charged with attempted murder, arson and related offenses in connection with a fire on Monday, Feb. 10.

According to police, the arson happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the 5200 block of Merganser Way in Bensalem. Six people were injured, and two dogs were killed, police said. Several of the people jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

Investigators said nearby surveillance video captured a black sedan driving past the home on Merganser Way and stopping at the Mallard Drive intersection around 5 a.m. They claimed the video showed a person leaving the car with an object and walking toward the home. After about 15 minutes, police said the video shows the person running back to the car and leaving toward Portside Drive.

Police said within 30 seconds of the car leaving, a “large explosion was observed, and the house became engulfed in flames.”

While in Bensalem, the arson suspect drove past an Automated License Plate Reader. Detectives identified the car as a 2021 black Volkswagen Passat with Michigan registration, which was tied to Brian Jones of Rockford, Michigan. Police tracked the car driving to Bensalem before the fire and then returning to Michigan afterward through other ALPRs.

Investigators identified Harrison Jones as the Michigan woman’s ex-boyfriend and said he lives at the same address as the Volkswagen’s owner. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant of the home and found the 2021 Volkswagen Passat, lock-picking devices, a cellphone and a computer. Police claim the KCSO found Jones with apparent burns on his arm.

According to police, the Michigan woman was set to meet the 21-year-old for the first time in Bensalem this week.

Jones was arrested in Rockford and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

