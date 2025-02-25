East Allegheny School District becomes first K-12 public school in U.S. to use immersive reality technology in classrooms

By Garrett Behanna

ALLEGHENY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The East Allegheny School District has become the first K-12 public school in the United States to integrate immersive reality technology into its classrooms.

The technology touts a “fully immersive, multi-sensory learning experience without the need for headsets,” according to a news release from East Allegheny School District.

The district collaborated with XYCOM, a Pittsburgh-based technology firm to help bring this technology into K-12 curriculums.

Immersive reality differs from traditional virtual reality technology by immersing users without the need for a headset, allowing classmates to participate in group settings.

“The East Allegheny School District is excited to enhance our students’ access to learning opportunities through new modalities,” said Mr. Joe DiLucente, Superintendent of East Allegheny School District. “Partnering with XYCOM to create an immersive classroom space reinforces our commitment to providing students with engaging and interactive learning experiences. We’re thrilled to bring this cutting-edge technology to our students and hope to inspire other districts to do the same.”

Classrooms will have access to an increasing content library of over 350,000 scenarios, games, and learning tools, which can be used to expand curriculum, the news release added.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with East Allegheny School District on the first-ever public-school installation in the United States,” said Chad Hill from XYCOM. “Our goal is to inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers by providing them with progressive tools to explore and discover the world around them in ways previously unimaginable.”

