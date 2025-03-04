Flood victims targeted by scammers

By Veronica Ortega

DETROIT (WWJ) — Cleanup continues after the massive water main break in Southwest Detroit.

Contractors authorized by the city have also started the process of replacing water heaters and furnaces in impacted homes. It’s important to note that after a major disaster like this, scammers try to take advantage of people.

Gustavo Hernandez and his family of six have been living at a friend’s house for weeks.

“He had to make a like a schedule, like you take a shower today. You don’t take shower today because seven people down there. That’s too much,” Hernandez said.

They moved back into their home three days ago and will finally have heat and hot water again.

A crew with Dynamic Energy Solutions is installing two sets of furnaces and hot water tanks, including Gustavo’s.

“As you can see, we got kind of all hands on deck for a situation like this. These people have been without heat for quite a while,” Nick Thorpe, with Dynamic Energy Solutions, said.

Signs in both English and Spanish list the nine contractors authorized to do repair work by the city.

“We are calling the homeowners directly and the tenants and also visiting them in the hotels where the city is providing shelter for them temporarily. We’re doing that outreach via their phone call or in person, and also door knocking, and then we’re scheduling the appointments with them and the contractor,” Bryan Peckinpaugh, Public Affairs Director, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, said.

Homeowners also have the option of hiring a private company, but you want to make sure it is licensed and insured.

“Always be wary. If somebody’s asking you for cash up front or a check up front, any kind of untraceable payment method, I can’t start the work unless I get fully paid first. That is a huge red flag,” Melanie McGovern, a Better Business Bureau spokesperson, said.

Whether homeowners use the city contractors or go down the private route, they will be compensated by the city.

“There’s two ways to file for a DWC damage claim. One is, you can go to the city of Detroit website, Detroit mi.gov, and there’s a picture with a box on it about the Southwest Detroit flooding, and you can click on that, and there’s information on how to file a damage claim. You can either download the form or fill it out online. You can attach photos and receipts, and if you don’t have those receipts right away, you can then resubmit them later, once the claims agent contacts you to follow up on your damage claim,” Peckinpaugh said.

If you decide to go private, you can always visit the Better Business Bureau website to see if the contractor is BBB accredited, how long they’ve been in business, or if they have complaints.

“Have three different contractors actually come to your house, look at the scope of work, and give you a written estimate. Then you can sit down, compare the costs, compare the work, and then make your decision from there,” McGovern said.

