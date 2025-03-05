‘Feel that rush’ : 5-year-old wins BMX national title

By Naomi Keitt

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The Sand Springs Public School District is championing BMX and the 5-year-old bringing home big wins.

At the Springfield Show Me State Nationals, 5-year-old Nolan Vantrease clinched his first national title in the 5 and under novice category on Sunday Feb. 16.

“I love riding BMX,” said Nolan Vantrease. “It’s so fun.”

That race wasn’t his first win. He has 9 wins under his belt less than a year after starting BMX on the track at Case Community Park in Sand Springs.

The 5-year-old is filled with determination and passion, but starting the sport took a little convincing from mom.

“I was kind of worried about it because he wasn’t even 5 at the time,” said Laura Vantrease.

After an October interest meeting, Laura Vantrease says they were all in.

“He went down the ramp for the first time and there were no crashes, no wrecks, nothing, and we thought OK wait a minute, maybe this is something that we could pursue,” said Laura Vantrease.

Nolan loves to be on the track surrounded by other BMX riders, coaches and family cheering for him.

“We are so proud of him,” said Laura Vantrease. “It is a huge accomplishment to be so young and to already start winning. It’s amazing.”

Nolan is just one of dozens of kids who are trying their hand at BMX. It’s a brand-new team for Sand Springs Public Schools.

“The administration is thrilled,” said coach Danny Scott. “The students are thrilled. The board is thrilled. Everybody’s really excited about the program.”

“Whenever you’re in the gate, you just feel that rush and it makes you keep wanting to come back every time,” said Jocelyn Wright.

Jocelyn Wright started on a BMX bike 5 years ago. Now a junior at Charles Page High School she serves as a mentor to some of the younger riders.

“My whole goal in BMX is to pass my knowledge on to the younger generation,” said Wright. “I want to do this in college and come back and coach my hometown and give back to them.”

For the nearly 60 kids on the brand-new team Coach Scott and Cameron Bramer says the skies the limit.

“That’s what BMX is really about is just going out there having fun and pushing yourself to the best of your abilities,” said Cameron Bramer.

Nolan was in the 5-and-under novice division. His mom says once he wins his 10th race, he’ll be able to compete with the intermediate riders.

The school district is hosting an open house on March 6 to get other students interested in the program.

