CVS pharmacy employee busted for stealing opioid pills

By John Iz

    BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A Boynton Beach CVS pharmacy employee was busted for stealing opioid medication, a few pills at a time, over the course of two years.

Silvia Castellano, 65, confessed to police that she had been stealing medication for at least a year and consumed them when she was stressed.

According to the probable cause affidavit, CVS higher-ups became suspicious when they took inventory and realized they were missing hundreds of individual narcotics tablets of varying drug types. They provided police with security footage showing Castellano taking out a couple of tablets at a time from prescription bottles, then consuming them on the job.

A police search of her property revealed six white tablets, which were later identified as Tramadol Hydrochloride, an opioid.

Castellano was charged with drug possession without a prescription, grand theft of a controlled substance and fraud to obtain a controlled substance.

She had been an employee at CVS since 2004.

