7-month-old, 4-pound kitten ‘Dot’ dies after being shot with an arrow, losing blood

By Blake Mayfield

REDDING, California (KHSL) — The Northstate Cat Coalition in Redding is grieving the tragic death of a 7-month-old stray kitten named Dottie, or “Dot,” after he was fatally shot with an arrow.

The 4-pound kitten, part of a 30-cat colony on Oasis Road, succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him, leaving the community and caretakers devastated.

Sarah Steiner, co-founder of the Northstate Cat Coalition, expressed the profound impact of Dot’s death. “This was different because he was attacked from the very beginning by the hand of man,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and this one little cat, in particular, really touched me.”

The incident came to light last week when Sara Gresham, who tends to the Oasis Road cat colony, noticed Dot was injured. Upon closer inspection, Gresham and her family discovered an arrow lodged in the kitten’s body. “He would’ve been one of our next to get him on the TNR and get him neutered and ready to be placed out,” Gresham said, referring to the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, a community initiative that spays or neuters feral cats before returning them to their outdoor homes.

The family rushed Dot to the Millville Veterinary Clinic, but due to a lack of emergency veterinary services in the region, he couldn’t be seen until Monday morning. The nearest 24/7 emergency vet offices are located in Sacramento, California, and Medford, Oregon—both hours away from Redding. By the time Dot underwent surgery, the arrow had been embedded in his body for an entire week, causing severe damage. It had pierced part of his liver and nearly exited the other side of his small frame.

Dr. Joanna Proctor performed the surgery, but despite her efforts, Dot could not be saved due to extensive blood loss. “He had a chance, and he was shot down,” Gresham said, her voice heavy with sorrow. “This is just cruelty. This is just cruel for this to happen.”

The Northstate Cat Coalition has since rallied community support, raising over $2,200 through donations to cover Dot’s medical expenses. However, the group says additional funds are still needed to fully settle the bill. Steiner, who was present during Dot’s final moments, found solace in his peaceful passing. “I was there when he took his last breath, and he was at peace,” she recalled.

In response to this act of violence, the Northstate Cat Coalition is offering a $200 reward for information leading to the identification of the person responsible for shooting Dot.

According to the Redding Animal Regulation, its officers are investigating the situation.

Under California Penal Code 597, a person caught in the act or who admitted to a crime against an animal is subject to either misdemeanor or possibly felony charges, depending on the severity of injuries.

