Abuse case sent to Grand Jury, disturbing testimony in death of teen

By Michael Berk

WHITLEY CITY, Kentucky (WLEX) — Testimony was graphic and at times disturbing on Thursday morning during a preliminary hearing for Jeremy Ridner and Billie Boling. The couple has been charged with wanton assault and criminal abuse in connection to the death of 14-year-old, Austin Carpenter.

“He was in one of the worst conditions we’ve ever seen a human being in as discovered by first responders,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney, Ronnie Bowling, after the case was sent to the McCreary County Grand Jury. “It’s a nightmare anybody had to endure that,” he continued.

Chief Deputy Dustin Ridner described Austin as having been severely malnourished and his body had scars, from likely cigarette burns, according to the Medical Examiner’s preliminary autopsy report.

“The doctor said his protein levels were off, and the child was not fed, not fed well. There were chemical burns on his body, cigarette burns on the body,” Ridner told the court.

The Chief Deputy also said that Jeremy Ridner, who was granted guardianship over Austin, had several different explanations for the injuries when he was questioned following his death at the hospital. One of them included an ATV accident. Investigators looked at that vehicle on Ridner’s property.

“It doesn’t appear it’s been moved for a significant amount of time and there was no battery in it,” the Chief Deputy said of the four-wheeler.

The joint preliminary hearing lasted for more than one hour. Bond for Ridner and Boling was unamended and will remain $1,000,000. The county Grand Jury is scheduled to meet in April.

