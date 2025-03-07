Beech Grove man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found frozen to death

By WRTV Staff

BEECH GROVE (WRTV) — A Beech Grove man is charged with animal cruelty after two of his dogs were found frozen to death in January.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on January 16, Beech Grove Police responded to a report at 416 Byland Drive regarding two dogs that were found deceased in a freezing kennel.

Officers at the scene at 7:46 a.m. discovered a small dog lying partially covered in snow outside the doghouse, showing clear signs of having succumbed to the harsh conditions.

Inside the kennel, Officer McGuire found a second small brown dog deceased within the doghouse. This dog appeared to have been dead for some time, with significant signs of trauma, particularly around its rear end, suggesting it may have been chewed on or eaten by the other dog.

The affidavit revealed conditions inside the kennel were alarming: there was a plastic container filled with snow blocking the south door, preventing easy access. The water dish was frozen, and food bowls contained dog food, but there was little evidence of regular feeding or care.

Notably, the heating cords that were supposed to service the doghouse and water bowl were found disconnected, rendering them non-operational.

Thomas Neuner, the dogs’ owner, eventually returned to the scene and claimed he had last seen Colton, a 5-year-old Fiste, and Lady, a 12-year-old Beagle, about two weeks prior. Neuner indicated he had left the dogs in the kennel before running a quick errand, as he believed he would be back shortly. He suggested that they had escaped through a pre-existing gap in the kennel door before being returned later. However, evidence suggested that they had been abandoned for an extended period.

The initial complainant, a neighbor, reported his concerns after his stepsister discovered the deceased dogs. After observing the situation for several days and not hearing from the dogs, the neighbor contacted the authorities. His account revealed that the dogs had often been left outside, without clear evidence of care or supervision.

Following the investigation, the deceased dogs were taken for a necropsy, which concluded that both died from emaciation.

As a result of the findings, Neuner was charged with animal cruelty.

