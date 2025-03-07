Man charged with locking Madisonville factory co-worker in room with chemicals

By WEVV News Staff

MADISONVILLE, Kentucky (WEVV) — A Hopkins County man remains in jail following arrest for Wanton Endangerment and Unlawful Imprisonment for an incident at a Madisonville factory this week.

On March 5th, Madisonville Police were called to the Land-O-Frost Factory for an incident that took place the day before. According to MPD, 23-year-old Barrett Korinta was working with a co-worker in the “Rack” wash room at the factory. The room sprays a steam that is up to 200 degrees and the room contains chemicals they have to load and unload from the room.

In a report, officers said the two were having a conversation about the door to the room. Korinta told the victim that they can close them in the room, which the victim reacted negativity to. Korinta is then accused of leaving the room, latching it closed, and turning on the machine to create the steam and chemicals to spray the room while the victim was inside.

Victim was able to get to an emergency switch to shut it down before going unconscious and falling to the floor. Victim told police that the door couldn’t be opened form the inside when it is latched and the other door to the room was blocked by pallets. The victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries to their face and back of the head, as well as treated for a concussion.

The factory terminated the employment of Kornita after the incident. He is being held in Hopkins County Jail on no bond.

