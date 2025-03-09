Pair charged after fighting with deputies during traffic stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

GRAYSLAKE, Michigan (WBBM) — Two people were charged after fighting with deputies and resisting arrest early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Grayslake. Maria Lara, 32, of Grayslake, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and open transportation of alcohol. Swayne Carranza, 38, of Round Lake Beach, was also charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, aggravated speeding, and multiple traffic violations.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said around 2 a.m., a patrolling deputy in the area of Washington Street and Lancer Lane saw a vehicle traveling without headlghts on.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver [Carranza] accelerated to 80 in a 45 mile per hour zone. The deputy caught up to the vehicle as it pulled into a driveway in the 1100 block of Cambridge Drive, where the stop was conducted.

The office said Carranza immediately got out of the vehicle in an aggressive manner and refused to comply with the deputy’s instructions. He was informed he was being placed under arrest, and when deputies attempted to place him in custody, he resisted and pulled away.

A deputy used a stun gun to subdue Carranza and took him into custody.

As deputies were attempting to subdue Carranza, Lara, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out and began interfering with the arrest—kicking one of the deputies and resisting arrest. She was eventually placed under arrest.

Carranza was processed at the jail and released on pre-trial release. Lara remains held at the jail pending her first court appearance.

The Grayslake Police Department assisted with the response.

