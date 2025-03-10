Father files wrongful death lawsuit against two suspects in Kansas City overdose case

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The father of one of the three men found dead outside a Northland home in January 2024 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the two suspects charged in the case.

Jon Harrington filed the lawsuit against Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson in Platte County on March 7.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants created a hazardous condition by possessing drugs and failed to warn his son of the risks or render aid when he began experiencing distress.

It contends their actions violated Missouri drug laws, including statutes prohibiting the unlawful delivery of controlled substances.

The suit includes four counts of negligence and negligence per se, seeking damages exceeding $25,000 from each defendant.

Harrington is also requesting punitive damages .

Willis and Carson were charged last week with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Along with David Harrington, the bodies of Ricky Johnson and Clayton McGeeney were found by police on Jan. 9, 2024.

Court documents state that DNA evidence linked the defendants to the cocaine and fentanyl.

A toxicology report determined the deaths were caused by “fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.”

They are due back in court on March 11.

