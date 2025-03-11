Rare white water buffalo joins Tooele County zoo

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

STOCKTON, Tooele County (KSL) — A zoo and conservation center in Tooele County has a new resident: a rare white water buffalo.

Otters and Others Zoo and Conservation said the buffalo is a “marvel of nature,” and celebrating her arrival is a “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

The zoo had been searching for a water buffalo to join its center and came across Lilly the river water buffalo through a zoological listing agency.

“It was love at first sight. One of our board members traveled to meet her, and shortly after, we began making the necessary arrangements to bring her home,” the zoo told KSL.com.

At just 2 years old, Lilly is an especially unique creature with a rare white coat. She was named by one of the zoo’s volunteers.

“White water buffaloes are incredibly rare, with estimates suggesting that only one in every 10 million is born. This makes the arrival of our newest family member a remarkable and special occasion,” the zoo said in a statement Monday.

Water buffaloes are an endangered species with fewer than 4,000 remaining in the wild. Habitat loss and hunting have put pressure on the species’ population, leading to conservation efforts to protect the buffaloes’ natural habitat.

“Lilly’s presence is a symbol of resilience, purity and the deep connection we share with nature,” the zoo said. “A stunning reminder of the wonders of the animal kingdom, Lilly’s existence is a rare gift to us all.”

The zoo is looking for sponsors to support Lilly’s care and conservation efforts in “preserving this extraordinary species.” Otters and Others hopes to build a new enclosure for Lilly, including digging a pond.

“We are excited to see how she will help raise awareness for her species and others in need of conservation,” the zoo said.

Otters and Others Zoo and Conservation, at 350 W. Silver Avenue in Stockton, is a nonprofit organization that focuses on interactive animal encounters and conservation education. The zoo was founded in 2022 and is working toward becoming accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“We are dedicated to sharing our passion for wildlife conservation. We strive to protect and preserve the incredible species that share our world, as they are essential to the balance of our ecosystems,” it said.

