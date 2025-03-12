Arizona man possibly targeted for pride flag finds dead animals, adult toys on property



KNXV, WENDY USSMANN, STARR LUTERI-HICKS, CNN

By KNXV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GOODYEAR, Arizona (KNXV) — A Goodyear homeowner believes he is being targeted for having a rainbow pride flag outside of his home.

Earlier this month, Goodyear police said an unknown suspect threw a raw chicken into the backyard of a home. The homeowner told police that he had also reportedly found dead rats and adult toys on his property.

The homeowner said he believes the items were thrown onto his property because he has an LGBTQ+ pride flag on his roof.

According to police documents, the homeowner said his neighbors, who also have pride flags, have had similar experiences.

Goodyear police confirmed to ABC15 that they are investigating a second resident in the area who reported vandalism of a pride flag.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Goodyear police.

No suspects have been identified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.