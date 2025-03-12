Bus driver spots fire while on route and warns residents

By KRDO News Staff

PUEBLO, Colorado (KRDO) — A Pueblo bus driver recently went above and beyond while driving his route.

Transit operator Paul Trujillo spotted a fire burning between two homes while making his morning rounds and jumped into action. He and a passenger ran to the nearby homes and alerted the people inside.

“I knocked on one house and one of the other passengers actually knocked on another house. And we were pounding. It seemed like forever. Both families were, they were asleep. They came out in the robes. They had no idea what was going on,” Trujillo said.

One of the homeowners, Evelyn English said, “If Paul hadn’t done that, it probably would have gone into the home itself. It could have been so much worse.”

