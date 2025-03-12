Man arrested after swallowing $800k worth of jewelry; Has similar theft warrant in Colorado Springs

By Michael Logerwell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — Orlando Police arrested and charged Jaythan Gilder, 32, with 1st-degree grand theft after police say Gilder stole several pieces of jewelry including two pairs of earrings worth $769,500.

While officers attempted to arrest Gilder, they saw him swallowing several objects believed to be the stolen earrings. Officers then obtained a warrant and found Gilder had swallowed some jewelry.

KRDO13 Investigates learned Gilder is facing very similar charges in El Paso County.

Gilder’s Florida arrest affidavit details police interview with employees at the Tiffany & Co. Employees say Gilder posed as representation for an Orlando Magic basketball player. Employees led Gilder into a private room because the value of the jewelry was $1,356,500.

Once in the private room, employees say Gilder jumped up, took the diamond jewelry, and pushed through a store employee trying to prevent him from leaving.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) pulled Gilder over because his vehicle didn’t have working rear lights. During the stop, FHP said Gilder resisted and they observed him swallowing several items.

At the time the arrest affidavit was written, law enforcement was still waiting for Gilder to pass the items suspected to be the stolen earrings.

Colorado Charges

Gilder is facing 48 different charges in Colorado. Among them is the 2022 theft from a jewelry store in Colorado Springs called Legacy and Company. He’s accused of stealing up to $1 million from the local store. In addition to that charge, Colorado Springs Police charged Gilder with escape pending a felony, criminal mischief, and criminal impersonation.

Gilder’s Florida arrest could lead to his extradition to Colorado.

