Great horned owlet reunited with family in Schenley Park after falling 100 feet from nest

By Madeline Bartos, Ross Guidotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young great horned owl that fell over 100 feet from a nest on Pittsburgh’s Panther Hollow Bridge has been reunited with her family.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center, which has been caring for the owlet since her fall in February, said in an update on Tuesday that they used an artificial nest to return her to her family.

While receiving treatment for a beak and tongue wound, the wildlife center made sure that she didn’t imprint on humans because it was important to get her back with her parents.

“Great Horned Owls spend more time with their young than any other owl species in Pennsylvania, which is difficult to replicate in rehabilitation, so every effort is made to reunite young Great Horned Owls either with their family or a wild foster family,” the wildlife center wrote in a Facebook post. “Six months or more are spent supporting their young and teaching them hunting skills, before encouraging their young to disperse in the fall.”

Rescuers, officials and volunteers used a bucket truck to secure a fake nest near the roost tree of the owlet’s dad, which is within sight of the nest where her other sibling is. George DeSavage with Pittsburgh’s Forestry Division grabbed the owlet, took her up and placed her in the nest.

“When they told me baby bird, I was expecting a small, very tiny baby bird that I was going just gonna kinda set in the nest,” DeSavage said.

“I thought it was going to be a little crazy and try to bite me. It went better than expected,” DeSavage added.

Now at six weeks old, the wildlife center says the owlet doesn’t need incubation. When she calls for food, her parents will respond by bringing it to her. Rescuers will set up a game camera to make sure her parents are responding.

At this age, the owlet will start leaving the nest to perch on a nearby branch before returning home for a nap. Over the next three to four weeks, she’ll practice perching, hopping, flapping and making short flights before she’s able to fly around nine weeks old.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported this owlet’s treatment and re-nesting. Those visiting Schenley Park can assist by giving the owl family privacy and space,” the wildlife center said.

