A Hilo man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual assault and kidnapping of two minors in 2022. 54-year-old Duncan Mahi of Hilo was sentenced for incidents that occurred on Sept. 16, 2022. Mahi pleaded no contest on Dec. 31, 2024 to a first-d

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — A Hilo man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual assault and kidnapping of two minors in 2022.

54-year-old Duncan Mahi of Hilo was sentenced for incidents that occurred on Sept. 16, 2022. Mahi pleaded no contest on Dec. 31, 2024 to a first-degree sexual assault charge and two kidnapping charges. He will be held without bail throughout these proceedings.

The combined total for the felonies is 30 years with 20 years as the mandatory minimum total. First-degree sexual assault is a class A felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. Depending on the circumstances of the offense, kidnapping can be a class A or B felony. Class B felony offenses carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.

“Our Office values victim input and the importance of victim well-being,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “Sexual assault cases, especially those involving minors, are some of the most traumatic types of criminal victimization. The victims and their families were consulted and very involved throughout the plea negotiations in this case.”

“I would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Kate Perazich and Kaua Jackson, our Office’s Victim’s Assistance Unit, the Hawai‘i Police Department, lead detective Steven Grace and all the other officers and personnel who worked on this case, as well as our federal and state law enforcement partners. Mahalo to Missing Child Center and Statewide MAILE AMBER Alert Coordinator Amanda Leonard. I’d also like to recognize Bridge Hartman and Kori Takaki whose quick thinking and actions likely saved her life. And last but certainly not least, I’d like to recognize the bravery and courage of our survivors. I hope today’s sentencing offers them and their families some closure and a sense that justice was served. Hawai‘i Island is a Big Island but a small community. We come together, we lean on each other for strength and that’s what makes us resilient. The survivors and their ‘ohana know that Hawai‘i Island will always be here for them,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

