Chick-fil-A drive-thru has a surprise visitor: A chicken

By Dean Hensley

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Visitors to the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A at 52 Highlands Square Drive saw quite a spectacle on March 13: A chicken.

“Anyone notice the chicken running around the drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A this morning?” said Nikki Owen in a post on the Hendersonville NC Facebook page. “The manager was chasing it around and I about died of laughter.”

Owen ended the post with “On a more serious note, is anyone missing a chicken in the area? Employees say it has been there since yesterday.”

No one came forward about the chicken, and later in the day, an employee was able to catch the chicken. And more good news came from a spokesperson at Chick-fil-A: “The chicken was safely taken in and is safe at a nearby farm.”

Edneyville’s Alejandra Jimenez posted a photo of the chicken in the comments.

As of March 14, the post had 400 reactions, 64 shares and more than 100 comments.

