Bonnie & Clyde plaque stolen again

GIBSLAND, Louisiana (KTBS) — It’s been stolen again.

A commemorative plaque noting where notorious criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were gunned down in 1934 has been stolen from the marker on state Highway 154 south of Gibsland.

The last time it was taken was in April 2023.

“This spot is by far our most popular tourist stop for out-of-towners and one of our most popular festivals, Bonnie and Clyde, happens in May of each year.

If you are responsible or know who is, please consider returning the plaque. You can contact me and I will take the plaque, or have you leave it somewhere for me to pick up and have it reinstalled with no further issue made,” the Bienville Parish Clerk of Court’s office posted on Facebook today. “The plaque itself is not special. It’s not historical or have any actual association with Bonnie & Clyde or the event itself.”

If the plaque is not returned, a replacement is not likely, the clerk’s office said, leaving only a “marred chunk of concrete on the roadside for future visitors to see.”

The first granite marker placed on the site decades ago was vandalized, with pieces chipped away. It was also spray painted and shot.

A bronze plaque was added, and it too was vandalized. It was covered with a plexiglass shield in an attempt to protect it.

The site draws people from around the world still curious about the criminal duo.

Bonnie and Clyde were known for committing bank robberies and murders across the central U.S. The FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies stayed on their trail for years. Both were wanted fugitives.

Their demise came on May 23, 1934 as officers from Louisiana and Texas hid along the treeline of the highway near the Sailes community. Both were killed in a hail of gunfire.

The Authentic Bonnie & Clyde Festival is held annually in Gibsland. This year, it’s set for May 23-24.

