“‘It’s Tough To Be a Bug'” closes at Animal Kingdom to make way for new show

By Christina Watkins

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — After nearly 30 years, Walt Disney World closed one of Animal Kingdom’s original shows to make way for a new one.

The final performance of “It’s Tough To Be a Bug” was on Sunday.

The 3D show, which was inside the Tree of Life at the park, was based on the movie “A Bug’s Life.”

Disney is closing the show as it prepares for a new show called “Zootopia: Better Zoogether.”

It’s set to debut this winter.

Work is also underway to replace DinoLand U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom with a “Tropical Americas-themed” land, featuring attractions based on “Encanto” and Indiana Jones.

The Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.

