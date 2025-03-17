Man arrested after animal remains found in box

By WBBH Staff

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida (WBBH) — A man was arrested after a box containing two severed heads of cats was found on top of a mailbox in a Bonita Springs neighborhood.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 25000 block of Carnoustie Court for a criminal animal call Thursday.

The LCSO said the caller made a gruesome discovery when they found the box on top of their mailbox.

Investigators identified Robert James Luther III, 37, as a potential suspect after canvassing the area.

According to the LCSO, investigators used license plate readers and LCSO’s Real Time Intelligence Center to determine that Luther was in the area where the crime happened around the same time.

Later in the day, deputies found Luther fishing behind a closed business in the area of Corporation Circle.

According to the LCSO, he invoked his rights while being interviewed about the suspicious behavior.

The LCSO executed multiple search warrants, including a DNA search warrant. Detectives said they found cellphone videos in which Luther mentioned and depicted the deceased cats.

Luther was arrested for two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated stalking.

