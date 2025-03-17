Rise in swatting calls triggers lockdowns across SoCal

By Amanda Palacios

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) — A rise in swatting calls led to multiple lockdowns throughout Southern California. Police say these swatting calls are dangerous and take vital resources away from real emergencies.

Last Thursday, students were forced into lockdown at Claremont McKenna College. Someone called 911, claiming to have a bomb and threatening to shoot anyone on campus.

“A lot of students and faculty who were on campus. A lot of them had to shelter at Scripps College which was really scary. Or a lot of them had to shelter in the dining hall where there were no windows and information,” said Stella Dean, an event coordinator at Claremont McKenna College.

The Claremont Police Department quickly responded but found no signs of an active shooter. The call was determined to be a swatting incident.

The day before, Loma Linda Children’s Hospital was also placed on lockdown following reports of a gunman.

“An individual who said he was armed with a rifle and a bomb and was hearing voices telling him to kill people at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital. After two hours of methodically searching floor by floor, we determined the call was a swatting call,” said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Gloria Orejel.

“Those lower-level priority calls that are holding may be delayed because they have resources sent to us. So it does impact the community as a whole,” Orejel said.

“I’m really grateful that we had the resources to come and help. I’m grateful we were ready and prepared because I don’t think it should be taken as a joke or lightly,” Dean said.

Police have yet to identify any suspects. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating whether the incidents are connected.

